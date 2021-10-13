$10 Million Announced to Support Algae-Feed Research October 13, 2021 at 9:09 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesReport Highlights Economic Impact of Bigelow Laboratory on MaineStudy Reveals Profound Patterns in Globally Important AlgaeMicroplastic Pollution Harms Lobster Larvae, Study FindsMaine Researchers, Teacher Embark on Scientific CruiseForecast to Help Shellfish Growers Weather Toxicity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!