100th Carter Family Reunion July 13, 2021 at 1:02 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxHeartwood to Spin ‘Charlotte’s Web’ This WeekendSchooner Cove Resident Spotlight: Bob MelansonDown East Yacht Club’s 2017 Season Has BegunDowneast Yacht Club News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!