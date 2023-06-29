1772 Cookbook Reproduction June 29, 2023 at 2:28 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAttic Find is Pre-Revolutionary War CookbookCelebrating National Reading MonthCommemorating Statehood in Lincoln CountyMemoirs Open Door to Lives of Two 19th-Century Lincoln County WomenKarl’s Kids Pork Roast Dinner a Fundraising Success Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!