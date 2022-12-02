Advent Christmas Through Jewish Eyes Submitted article December 2, 2022 at 9:40 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Messiah in the Passover’ Demonstration on March 18Christmas Eve Service at Faith BaptistFaith Baptist Church Christmas ScheduleThe Bible and the Second AmendmentOperation Christmas Child Celebrates Successful Year Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!