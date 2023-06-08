All Saints By-The-Sea to Open June 18 June 8, 2023 at 10:48 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRev. Martin Smith at All Saints-by-the-Sea on Aug. 18, 25Rev. Martin Smith to Lead Upcoming All Saints ServicesRev. Martin Smith Returns to All Saints-by-the-SeaRev. Martin Smith to Lead All Saints Upcoming ServicesRt. Rev. Charles vonRosenberg at All Saints Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!