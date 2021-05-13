Alna Cemetery Association Meeting May 27 May 13, 2021 at 10:56 am Alna Cemetery AssociationYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity LuncheonCemetery Association MeetingWaldoboro Town Republicans MeetingVFW Post 4525 Paid Membership at 89 PercentWaldoboro VFW Meeting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!