American Legion Post Honors Veterans November 12, 2020 at 12:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWells-Hussey Post Celebrates American Legion’s 100th AnniversaryMedical Scholarship AvailableNews from Wells-Hussey Auxiliary100th Anniversary of American LegionFree Veterans Day Dinner for Veterans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!