Annual Changing Aging Series Slated for Sept. 13-15 Submitted article September 8, 2022 at 10:25 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLC Triad Senior Appreciation DayArea YMCAs Address Arthritis Management, Falls PreventionLCTV to Air ‘Changing Aging’ Series‘Changing Aging’ Event Set for Sept. 22New Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!