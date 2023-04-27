Annual Plant Sale May 13 April 27, 2023 at 12:42 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGarden Club of Wiscasset Annual Plant Sale May 8Plant Sale in WiscassetGarden Club of Wiscasset Annual Plant Sale May 7Wiscasset Plant Sale CanceledAnnual Plant Sale May 13 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!