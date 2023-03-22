Apifera Farm’s Animal Sanctuary Hosts a Blessing Of Animals March 22, 2023 at 4:22 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Nonprofit Continues to Help Elder People in the CommunityHarry the Llama Strolls into DamariscottaLlama Visits Cove’s Edge Residents on ‘Window Walks’Apifera Farm Raising Money, Seeking VolunteersBremen Farm Shares Animals with the Elder Community Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!