Assembly of God Good Friday, Easter Services March 22, 2022 at 9:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEaster Events at Assembly of GodEaster Breakfast at Sheepscott Community ChurchGood Friday and Easter ServicesEaster Services at Newcastle-Alna Baptist ChurchBristol Beacon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!