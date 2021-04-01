Attracting Fun Pollinators April 1, 2021 at 11:45 am Paula RobertsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Pollinator-Friendly YardVose to Teach Gardening for PollinatorsPollinator-Garden Walking Tour2021 LCN Calendars Coming SoonVose Library Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!