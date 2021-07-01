Audubon Project Puffin for Chamber Chat July 1, 2021 at 10:45 am Lincoln County TelevisionYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesProject Puffin Topic of Next ‘Chamber Chat’Coastal Rivers to Host Online Program on Seabird Restoration‘Chamber Chat’ with Friends of Colonial PemaquidDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkGizmo Garden Welcomes 23 for February, Expands With New Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!