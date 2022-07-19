Autographed Baseball, Lobstering Experience to Be Featured at Democratic Lobster Bake Submitted article July 19, 2022 at 3:56 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDemocrats to Host Family Fun Day Lobster BakeWaldoboro’s Betsy Wooster Named ‘Honorary Chair of the Bake’Newcastle Planning Board Approves Raw BarLobster Bake and Family Fun Day in WaldoboroDemocrats to Host Annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!