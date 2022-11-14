Bake Sale in Waldoboro Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 9:32 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBroad Bay Holiday Bake Sale at New LocaleFeed Our Scholars Bake Sale Dec. 11Five-Mile Yard Sale in EdgecombEdgecomb Community Supper Supports Fire DepartmentWaldoboro Woman’s Club News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!