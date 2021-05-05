Barb Scully Next Guest on ‘Chamber Chat’ May 5, 2021 at 9:32 am Damariscotta Region Chamber of CommerceYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBangor Savings Bank Next ‘Chamber Chat’ Guest‘Chamber Chat’ with Mexicali Blues‘Chamber Chat’ to Host Floor Magic OwnerDamariscotta Montessori School on ‘Chamber Chat’‘Chamber Chat’ with Friends of Colonial Pemaquid Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!