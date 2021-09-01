Bigelow Lab Nears 100% Solar Power September 1, 2021 at 9:28 am Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean SciencesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPingree Announces $1.9 Million Grant to Bigelow LabsBigelow Laboratory’s Next Cafe Sci is July 16Report Highlights Economic Impact of Bigelow Laboratory on MaineBigelow President to Lead the Oceanography SocietyStudy Looks to Iron from Microbes for Climate Help Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!