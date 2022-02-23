Bill to Support Lobster Fishing Industry Receives Committee Support February 23, 2022 at 8:54 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVitelli Expresses Support for Lobster IndustryLincoln Academy Seniors Job-Shadow LobstermanDMR Notice of Agency Rulemaking Adoption: Protected ResourcesFrom the Legislature: Lobsters and Right WhalesLobstermen Need Help to Save Industry Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!