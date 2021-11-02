Birthday Lighting for Burnt Island Lighthouse November 2, 2021 at 9:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLighthouse Tower Is Open for SeasonPemaquid Point Lighthouse Tower Needs VolunteersHodgdon Green Residents Celebrate Mardi GrasHealthy Kids Retires Chocolate Fest, Starts New FundraiserLighthouse Tower Opening Soon for Season, Volunteers Sought Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!