Blueberry Pie Social Aug. 28 Submitted article August 19, 2022 at 4:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyWaldoboro Republicans to MeetWaldoboro Republican Town Committee MeetingWaldoboro Town Republicans MeetingWaldoboro Republicans to Meet Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!