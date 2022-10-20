Book Sale Ends Next Week Submitted article October 20, 2022 at 3:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBig Sale on Little BooksThree for $1 Sale at Village BookshopHalf-Price Books at Waldoboro ShopWaldoboro Bookshop Holds Two for One SaleHalf-Price Sale at Village Bookshop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!