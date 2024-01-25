Bookworms Vie For Bikes January 25, 2024 at 11:43 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBikes for Books Rolls InBikes for Books Revs up at NCSMaine Masonic Bikes for Books ProgramReading Celebrated at NCSNCS Readers Score New Wheels Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!