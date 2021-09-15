Bremen Conservation Commission to Offer Invasive Insects Workshop September 15, 2021 at 9:32 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Natural Resource Agencies Participating in Invasive Species Awareness EffortsMaine Marks Invasive Species Awareness WeeksNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersEmerald Ash Borer Awareness Week is May 18-26Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week is May 18-26 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!