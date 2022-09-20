Bremen Country Fair Pre-Order Available Now Submitted article September 20, 2022 at 3:46 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Country FairBremen’s Country Fair Returns Sept. 28Bremen Country Fair Returns Sept. 25Willow Grange NewsWillow Grange News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!