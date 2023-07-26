Bremen Patriotic Club Pie Sale a Success July 26, 2023 at 4:26 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Pie Sale for Scholarships July 2Pie Sale for Scholarships in BremenBremen Pie Sale to Benefit Scholarship FundBremen Country Fair Moves OnlineScholarship Pie Sale in Bremen July 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!