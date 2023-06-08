Bristol Area Lions Club Scholarships June 8, 2023 at 10:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOld Bristol Historical Society Carries on Bristol Area Lions Scholarship ProgramBristol Lions Learn About Pemaquid Falls Park PlansNorth Yarmouth Academy Honor RollBristol Area Lions Holds Annual MeetingBristol Area Lions Offering Scholarships Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!