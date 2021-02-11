Bristol Budget Referendum to Include Shared Vault February 11, 2021 at 3:51 pm Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol History Talks CanceledLouds Island Gifts Will Help Build VaultVideo Visualizes Plan for History CenterOld Bristol Historical Society Sale to Put Old Photos OnlinePemaquid Mill Group Views Poole Bros. Use of Space Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!