Bristol Lions Learn About Pemaquid Falls Park Plans May 13, 2021 at 9:02 am Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLions Learn Details on Pemaquid Mill AcquisitionTwo Bristol Boards to View Plan for Pemaquid Falls ParkFarrell, Ziarnik Elected to Historical Society BoardHistorical Society Names Mill Site Pemaquid Falls ParkLions Support Caring for Kids Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!