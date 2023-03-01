Bristol/South Bristol Residents Urged To Apply For Education Grant March 1, 2023 at 4:29 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Area Lions Offering ScholarshipsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders$1,000 Scholarships for Nobleboro ResidentsBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardScholarship Deadline Approaches Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!