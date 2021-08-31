Broad Bay Congregational Services August 31, 2021 at 4:47 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBroad Bay Service InformationHoly Week Worship at Broad Bay Congregational ChurchBroad Bay Congregational Church Re-Welcoming In-Person WorshippersBroad Bay Re-Welcoming In-Person WorshippersEnriched by Music, Strengthened by Hope Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!