Broad Bay Holiday Bake Sale at New Locale December 7, 2021 at 4:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRegistration Open for FARMS at the Y Vacation CampsWaldoboro Food Pantry NewsWaldoboro Food Pantry NewsRegistration Open for FARMS at the Y Specialty Adult ClassesFARMS Kitchen in Damariscotta Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!