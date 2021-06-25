Broad Bay Re-Welcoming In-Person Worshippers June 25, 2021 at 12:35 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBroad Bay Service InformationHoly Week Worship at Broad Bay Congregational ChurchMemorial to Mainers Lost to COVID-19Broad Bay Crowd Celebrates Anniversary, Reaching Fundraising GoalBroad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!