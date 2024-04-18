Brother Robert Dodge Recognized by the Grand Masonic Lodge of Connecticut April 18, 2024 at 10:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlna-Anchor Lodge No. 43 Receives Excellence AwardAlna-Anchor 50-Year Medal PresentationAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyBikes For Books Program ReturnsAlna-Anchor Lodge #43 Degree Work Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!