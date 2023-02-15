Brown-Tailed Moth Activity Coming Soon February 15, 2023 at 3:54 pm David BrownYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPublic Help Asked in Tracking Browntail Moth FlightCall to Reduce Browntail Moth InfestationSomewhere in SomervilleBrowntail Moth Here to StaySafely Confronting the Browntail Moth Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!