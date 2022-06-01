Building the Future, One Brick at a Time Submitted article June 1, 2022 at 10:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Buy a Brick’ Day to Support Damariscotta ChamberBoothbay Harbor Region Chamber Names Community Awards FinalistsDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingMeet the Damariscotta Chamber Board on LCTVMeet the Damariscotta Chamber Board on LCTV Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!