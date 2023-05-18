Call for Artists and Crafters May 18, 2023 at 2:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWashington Schoolhouse Reopens this SummerRound Pond Schoolhouse AssociationRound Pond Schoolhouse Association Art FairMaine Media Women RoundtableArt Camp Coming to Washington Schoolhouse Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!