Call for Nominations for William Irving Smith Scholarship Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 2:31 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesScholarship Deadline ApproachesRound Pond Schoolhouse Association’s William Irving Smith ScholarshipRound Pond Schoolhouse Association: Last Chance to Apply for William Irving Smith ScholarshipScholarship Deadline ApproachesDeadline Approaches for Scholarship Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!