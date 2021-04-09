Camden National Bank Donates $10,000 to LifeFlight Foundation April 9, 2021 at 9:12 am Camden National BankYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsMidcoast Conservancy Weekend Events Well-AttendedBowl for Kids’ Sake Raises Money for Youth MentoringPenBay YMCA Once Again Offers Free Adult Swimming LessonsHelp Yourself Shelf Holiday Pantry is Dec. 19 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!