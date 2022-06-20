Cameron Reny Wins Democratic Nomination for Senate District 13 Submitted article June 20, 2022 at 4:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyVitelli Named Senate Majority LeaderDemocrats to Hear Sen. Jackson, Rep. DevinVitelli Earns a Perfect Score from Maine AFL-CIOVitelli Appointed to Serve on Zone E Lobster Management Policy Council Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!