Campaign to Paint Pownalborough Court House Underway Submitted article September 26, 2022 at 12:54 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCall for Volunteers to Help Preserve Local HistoryGoranson Farm Among Recipients of Federal Energy-Efficiency FundingBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardPemaquid Mill Property Purchase a Done Deal Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!