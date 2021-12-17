Candlelight Service in Nobleboro December 17, 2021 at 1:03 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCandlelight Service in NobleboroCandlelight Christmas Eve Service in WiscassetChristmas Services in WiscassetCandlelight Christmas Eve Service in WiscassetCandlelight Service in Nobleboro on Dec. 24 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!