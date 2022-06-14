Caring for Kids Shop is open Submitted article June 14, 2022 at 9:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSouth Bristol Thrift Shop Closes for SeasonTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopHoliday Sale at the Village BookshopGymnastics Registration OpenDeb’s Diner, in Waldoboro, to Close in October Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!