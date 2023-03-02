Cassidy Joins Merry Barn’s Summer Teaching Line-Up March 2, 2023 at 9:19 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMerry Barn Summer Camps Filling FastRegister Now for Summer Fun at Merry BarnMerry Barn’s Virtual Summer Camp Registration OpenUnder the Big Top at Merry BarnMerry Barn Plans Full Lineup of In-Person Summer Camps Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!