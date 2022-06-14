C’est La Vie in Two Old Villages Submitted article June 14, 2022 at 11:06 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyIn Appreciation of Lincoln Home StaffDamariscotta HistoryVillages of Light Tree Deployment This WeekendTrees Needed for Villages of Light Event Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!