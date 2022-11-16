Chamber Chats Hosts Newcastle Town Manager Submitted article November 16, 2022 at 10:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChamber Chat Welcomes New Hope MidcoastChamber Chat Program Features Lunar Property ManagementThe Bradley Inn Owners for Chamber ChatChamber Chat Features The Chickadee FleaReed Family Insurance Advisors on Chamber Chat Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!