Chewonki Offers Free Kayak Expedition for High Schoolers April 20, 2023 at 1:12 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSummer Marine Ecology Research Opportunity for High School StudentsAquaculture Experiences for High School StudentsLocal Scientists Attend National Ocean Sciences MeetingMarine Ecology Research Opportunity for HS StudentsNovel Study Underscores Microbial Individuality Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!