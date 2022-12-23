Christmas Eve Service December 23, 2022 at 3:32 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFaith Baptist Church Christmas ScheduleChristmas Eve Service at Faith BaptistEchoes of Faith at Dec. 24 ServiceChristmas Eve with Echoes of FaithFather’s Day Events at Faith Baptist Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!