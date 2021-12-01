Christmas Food Boxes December 1, 2021 at 9:07 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChristmas Food BoxesSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf UpdatesHoliday News from St. Philip’s Help Yourself ShelfSt. Philip’s Help Yourself ShelfSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Is Damariscotta Hannaford’s Bags for a Cause August Recipient Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!