Christmas Services Scheduled at First Congregational Church Submitted article December 19, 2022 at 12:17 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHoly Week Services Scheduled at First CongoChristmas Services in WiscassetCommunity Thanksgiving Eve Service on Nov. 22Candlelight Christmas Eve Service in WiscassetJoint Ash Wednesday Service at First Congo Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!