Churches Plan Joint Thanksgiving Service Submitted article November 18, 2022 at 10:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf UpdatesSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Thanksgiving HoursJoint Ash Wednesday Service PlannedHelp Yourself Shelf Thanksgiving PantrySt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Thanksgiving Pantry Nov. 27 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!